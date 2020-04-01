2nd SAPD officer tests positive for coronavirus, city officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A second officer with the San Antonio Police Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, city officials said Wednesday.

The new case appears to not have any connection to the first case, which was confirmed by SAPD on Tuesday.

City officials said the second case is a detective who was worked with SAPD for 15 years. The detective is recovering at home.

Metro Health is conducting a contact tracing investigation.

The first officer to have contracted the virus is a seven-year veteran of SAPD and is also recovering at home.

In that case, SAPD told KSAT that the officer worked for more than four days after they were potentially exposed. In mid-March, the officer came into contact with a family member who may have also contracted the virus, sources told KSAT.

Bexar County has reported a total of 207 positive cases since the start of the coronavirus’ spread across the country.

As of Tuesday evening, nine people have died, 154 remain ill and 44 have recovered in Bexar County.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

