In San Antonio, a quarter of people infected with COVID-19 have recovered, city says

SAN ANTONIO – More than 40 people in San Antonio have survived their bouts with the novel coronavirus.

City officials said 44 cases — or 26% — are considered fully recovered as of Monday evening. Bexar County has reported a total of 168 positive cases since the start of the coronavirus’ spread across the country.

Nirenberg said on Monday that fully recovered means Metro Health officials have cleared them from monitoring and any other requirements.

Six people in Bexar County have died due to the virus, and 118 remain ill, according to city officials. More than 50 people have been hospitalized.

Bexar County reports 168 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths. Here’s what we know.

The latest case numbers are released on the city’s website every evening. You can also view a dashboard of detailed COVID-19-related information, including age groups of cases and deaths, gender and the source of exposure, online.

In Bexar County, 63 of the positive cases are travel-related, 26 are from close contact, 57 are from community transmission and 22 are under investigation.

Community transition means investigators cannot trace the source of exposure to travel or close contact with an infected individual. Community spread indicates the risk of exposure to the general public is higher than when only travel-related and close-contact cases are known.

Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map

As of 7 p.m. Monday, about 21 patients were in an intensive care unit and 15 patients were on ventilators, according to the city.

The majority of the cases, 53%, are men, but the majority of deaths, 83%, are women.

On Tuesday, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic eclipsed China’s official county.

US death toll eclipses China’s as reinforcements head to NYC

More than 3,600 people have died from the virus in this country, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. has over 180,000 infections, with the New York, the nation’s deadliest hot spot, recording about 1,550 deaths statewide.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: