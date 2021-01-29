Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 28: Leaders report 1,752 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 166,022 total COVID-19 cases and 2,027 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,752 new cases as of Thursday. Twenty new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,459.

City officials also reported that 1,276 patients are hospitalized, 397 are in the intensive care unit and 249 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 49% of ventilators available.

There were 132 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

During the briefing, Rodriguez sent his condolences to the family of six-year county employee Roman Gonzalez, 59, who died from COVID-19. The commissioner said six employees have died from COVID-19 so far.

Nirenberg said mayors in Texas and across the U.S. are pushing for more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government. He said the state’s supply would soon be arriving three weeks ahead of time, and the state would notify the city about how many doses would be coming, so the city can fill appointments in advance.

Nirenberg also said the Fiesta Commission is meeting with health officials this week, and leaders are anticipating an announcement next week.