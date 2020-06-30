San Antonio shatters daily record with 1,268 new COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – Hours after San Antonio officials told the public to expect “extraordinarily high” COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, Bexar County added 1,268 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 12,065.

One new death was reported, bringing the death toll to 110. The latest victim was a Hispanic man in his 80s.

Even more concerning for local health experts, hospitalizations continued to rise. A total of 966 people are hospitalized, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Tuesday, and capacity of staffed hospital beds dwindled to 23%.

“This is an extraordinarily dangerous time,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said.

6 charts explain COVID-19 surge in San Antonio

Like San Antonio, COVID-19 is spreading rapidly throughout the state of Texas, threatening hospital capacity in eight counties in Texas.

Like San Antonio, COVID-19 is spreading rapidly throughout the state of Texas, threatening hospital capacity in eight Texas counties. Last week, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott banned elective procedures in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties. On Tuesday, he added Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces and Webb counties to the list.

“I want to remind all Texans that each of us have a responsibility to help slow the spread of this virus, and I urge everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing, and stay home if possible,” Abbott wrote in a press release.

Read also: