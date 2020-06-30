‘Extraordinarily high’: San Antonio to report a new record for COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, official says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio city official tells KSAT that Tuesday’s COVID-19 case numbers are “extraordinarily high” compared to any numbers in the past.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Interim Metro Health Director Colleen Bridger will deliver the news during a briefing that will air on KSAT12 and stream on KSAT.com at 6:15 p.m. (That stream will be here.)

It’s already been a week of records for San Antonio and Bexar County. On Saturday, Metro Health recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day with 795. On Monday, the county surpassed 10,000 in total cases.

The surge in cases prompted city leaders to send out an emergency alert over the weekend warning of the rapid spread of COVID-19 and urging people to stay home.

On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott scaled back on reopening the state, requiring bars to close and restaurants to go back to 50% capacity. He also mandated that tubing and rafting business close and limited outdoor gatherings to 100.

