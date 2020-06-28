San Antonio issues ‘stay home’ alert as 795 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, a daily high

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials urged residents to stay home as the city recorded its highest number of cases in a single day.

An emergency alert was sent out just minutes after the city reported 795 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the city’s total number of cases to 9,652.

Two new deaths were reported, and the death toll is now at 107.

Highest number of cases in a single day reported in San Antonio, Bexar County

The Wireless Emergency Alert, similar to an Amber Alert, urges residents to stay home, wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and avoid gathering with people outside of your household.

“This action is reserved only for emergencies, and we have clearly reached emergency status,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release. “We need every person in San Antonio and Bexar County to take this crisis seriously and behave accordingly to slow the exponential growth of the virus.”

In San Antonio, there are currently 984 available staffed beds and 449 ventilators, or 21% of beds and 66% of ventilators.

The City of San Antonio issued an alert to residents on Saturday, June 27, urging them to stay home and wear face coverings. (KSAT)

Nirenberg posted a video on Facebook shortly after the alert went out, saying now is the time to stay “vigilant.”

He added, “the simplest of measures could have the greatest impact on our ability to contain this disease.”

Mayor Nirenberg : COVID-19 Wireless Alert You might have just noticed a COVID-19 alert on your cell phone, advising you to stay home to the greatest extent possible. We are reporting 795 cases of COVID-19 today. We must remain vigilant. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Practice physical distancing. Together, we’re going to get through this. Posted by Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Saturday, June 27, 2020

The numbers are announced on the city’s coronavirus webpage every evening.

Texas reports 5,747 more COVID-19 cases amid surge

This week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken a tougher stance on stopping the spread of the virus by halting reopenings, closing bars, and banning public gatherings of 100 people or more, with certain exceptions.

Restaurants must scale back their dining room capacity from 75% to 50%, starting Monday.

Abbott has stopped short of mandating face masks, and has not issued stay-at-home orders. The state of Texas reported 5,747 new cases on Saturday and an additional 42 deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,366.

Gov. Greg Abbott expresses regret over reopening Texas bars during coronavirus

On Friday, Texas surpassed 5,000 hospitalizations for the first time with 5,102 hospitalizations. Health officials said Saturday that the number of people hospitalized was at 5,523.

