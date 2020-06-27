Most H‑E‑B stores in San Antonio have employees with COVID-19 as local cases surge

SAN ANTONIO – More than a dozen H-E-B stores in San Antonio recorded new COVID-19 cases on Saturday alone, according to store officials.

Officials posted the new cases at 14 H-E-B stores online as Bexar County experiences an alarming rise in coronavirus infections. In total, at least 50 stores in San Antonio, New Braunfels and surrounding areas have recorded at least one COVID-19 case since the start of the pandemic.

The San Antonio-based grocery giant has made public cases at its stores, including details about when the employee was last in the store, on its website. It does so, officials said, to be transparent with customers.

“H-E-B’s daily focus is the health and safety of our Partners and customers,” the company said in a statement to KSAT 12. “Transparency is important; our first priority is constant communication to our Partners and for our customers, they can visit their store’s website to see when a confirmed positive Partner last worked in their store. H-E-B is aggressive with constant sanitization, social distancing and mask wearing.”

Despite the uptick, Target, Walmart and Costco have not released any information on COVID-19 infections among employees to KSAT 12 News.

H-E-B updates each store’s specific page with the most recent case “so customers have the most up to date info,” a spokesperson previously told KSAT 12. Following each positive case, stores are deep cleaned and employees who had contact with the partner are notified, H-E-B states.

The stores that recorded new cases on Saturday, June 27, include:

Local officials announced 405 new COVID-19 cases in Bexar County during a nightly briefing on Friday. That brings Bexar County’s tally to 8,857 cases.