33 H-E-B stores in San Antonio, New Braunfels area report employees with COVID-19 in June

SAN ANTONIO – At least 30 H-E-B stores in the San Antonio area — from Southwest Military Drive to Stone Oak — have confirmed COVID-19 cases among employees so far this month, according to the grocery chain.

An analysis by KSAT.com shows nine stores reported cases among partners in just the last two days.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, 33 of 57 stores in the San Antonio and New Braunfels combined areas had positive cases in June.

On Monday, new cases were reported among employees at the Potranco and 1604 H‑E‑B plus! at 10718 Potranco Road, the Babcock H-E-B at 5910 Babcock Road, the South Flores Market H‑E‑B at 516 S. Flores St., and the Kitty Hawk H-E-B at 910 Kitty Hawk Road.

H-E-B does not state online how many employees at each location have tested positive.

To notify customers about cases among employees, the San Antonio-based grocery chain updates each store’s specific page with the most recent case “so customers have the most up to date info,” according to an H-E-B spokesperson.

Following each positive case, stores are deep cleaned and employees who had contact with the partner are notified, H-E-B states.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected,” the chain says in a statement. “At our stores, we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices, strict sanitation and require the use of masks or facial covering by all our partners and vendors in customer facing and close contact positions.”

H-E-B asks but doesn’t require customers to wear face coverings while shopping in stores.

San Antonio officials have warned of a resurgence in cases over the last week. On Saturday, officials said the area’s daily positivity rate, which is calculated by the number of positive tests conducted in a day divided by the number of lab tests conducted in a day, has doubled from 5.8% on June 7 to approximately 10-11%.

KSAT.com has asked the grocery chain about precautions going forward as San Antonio continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases. We will update this story once H-E-B returns comment.

KSAT.com has also reached out to Walmart and Target regarding cases among employees in their stores, but they did not immediately list stores with COVID-19 cases. This story will be updated once that information becomes available.

H-E-B has stated these local stores have had at least one employee test positive for COVID-19 so far in June. Here is a list of the most-recent cases: