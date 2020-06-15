San Antonio River Walk reopens after being closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Walk has officially reopened after several restaurants and businesses were closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the San Antonio River Walk Association announced that almost all businesses, restaurants and hotels are back up and running with safety measures in place.

Patrons can expect to see a variation of stations in front of businesses providing items, such as hand sanitizer, face masks and gloves. Depending on the business, patrons may be asked to get their temperature checked.

“The businesses have put in clean and safe protocols to make their visit comfortable and take away any worries they have,” said River Walk Association Executive Director Maggie Thompson. “We even listed Centro to do even more cleaning on the railings and touch points. We are ready when they are ready to come down here.”

Sidewalks and fixtures will be sanitized by Centro daily.

Restaurant buffets and topping bars have been suspended, and silverware, menus and condiments will be available for single use only or sanitized after every use.

All indoor and outdoor seating for restaurants will comply with social distancing guidelines.

River Walk business employees will have to pass a health screening and get their temperature checked prior to each shift.

Centro Ambassadors will be walking along the River Walk carrying bottles of hand sanitizer to hand out for anyone who needs it.