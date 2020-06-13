Hills & Dales Ice House to close amid COVID-19 concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Hills & Dales Ice House announced via Instagram Friday that it would temporarily close all three of its bars until further notice as COVID-19 cases reached an all time high in San Antonio.

Hills & Dales, On The Rocks Pub and Babcock Social Pub will be closed for an undisclosed amount of time, the owners said.

“With the recent surge of positive COVID-19 cases, we have decided to shut down all three of our bars for the safety of our staff and patrons,” Hills and Dales stated in an Instagram post. “We will be closed for an undisclosed amount of time or until we feel it is safe for our staff and patrons to return. We hope to return soon and in a much safer environment for all of our patrons and staff members."

City leaders announced earlier this week that San Antonio and Bexar County is entering its second wave of the coronavirus.

According to Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, there were 172 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, which is the highest daily number the city has had so far.

The county currently has 138 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals and 28% of staffed hospital beds and 78% of ventilators are available.

No official reopening date for the bars have yet been announced.

