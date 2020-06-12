All-time high COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations reported in San Antonio, Bexar County this week

SAN ANTONIO – Judge Nelson Wolff said Bexar County has had a “large uptick in positive (COVID-19) cases in the last week” and is now at an all-time high number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations for Bexar County in a letter addressed to Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday regarding reopening concerns.

Judge Wolff said there were 172 more COVID-19 cases in Bexar County as of Friday. In total, Bexar County has had 4,012 cases.

The county currently has 138 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, which is the highest daily number we’ve had so far in the area, according to Wolff.

As of Thursday, the death toll was 82 patients.

“If we are going to be successful in the reopening of our economy, we need to put in place some mandatory health requirements,” Wolff said in the letter to Abbott.

Wolff urged the governor to allow local jurisdictions to make face coverings mandatory.

The case numbers will officially be updated daily at 7 p.m. on the city's website.

