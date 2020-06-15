151 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bexar County, total count at 4,393

SAN ANTONIO – The recent surge of COVID-19 cases continues in San Antonio, as there are now 151 new cases reported, bringing the total number to 4,393.

No new deaths were announced and the death toll remains at 88.

Hospital capacity remains in stable condition with 78% of ventilators still available and 24% of hospital beds available. There are currently 167 COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized in Bexar County, according to the city’s website.

A total of 2,280 patients have recovered so far, health officials said.

On Saturday, officials said the area’s daily positivity rate, which is calculated by the number of positive tests conducted in a day divided by the number of lab tests conducted in a day, has doubled from 5.8% on June 7 to approximately 10-11%.

The recent COVID-19 surge is also occurring across Texas, as the state saw more than 1,800 new cases Sunday, along with another 19 deaths.

There are at least 87,854 cases in the state, up from 86,011 reported Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a reminder to residents on Saturday to practice safe behaviors to contain the spread.

“We must continue to work together to contain the spread of COVID-19. We likely will be battling this pandemic for a long time, and our best defense is vigilance,” Nirenberg said. “If you need to leave your home, practice social distancing, wear a face covering, and wash your hands. If you are in an at-risk population, you should stay home whenever possible.”

Nirenberg’s plea comes two days after Gov. Greg Abbott denied a request from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to issue an executive order that would give cities and counties the option to having residents wear face masks mandatory. Abbott said making face masks mandatory would “deprive someone of their liberty” and that it’s about “individual responsibility” when it comes to fighting COVID-19 and containing the spread.

