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Trial date set for former Uvalde school police chief in Robb Elementary shooting criminal case

Local News

Trial date set for former Uvalde school police chief in Robb Elementary shooting criminal case

Pete Arredondo’s attorney asked a judge to move his trial out of Uvalde County

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

UVALDE, Texas – Former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo is set to head to trial on February 22 in the criminal case against his response to the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Judge Sid Harle set the tentative trial date during a status hearing Friday, according to ABC News.

It is unclear whether the court will be able to stick with that date, due to ongoing civil litigation that seeks to force agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit to testify in the case about their role in taking out the gunman.

Arredondo’s attorney, Paul Looney, said both sides hope the tentative trial date can speed up those ongoing civil lawsuits.

“We are both doing everything we can,” Looney said.

Looney also asked Harle to move the trial out of Uvalde County to secure a fair jury, not directly impacted by the tragedy.

Harle did not rule on that motion during Friday’s hearing, though ABC News reports he is expected to move the case to a different county.

Arredondo is facing 10 child endangerment charges connected to the May 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School, where the law enforcement response has been the subject of state and federal scrutiny.

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