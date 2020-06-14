Employee at San Antonio H-E-B tests positive for COVID-19, store officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An employee at an H-E-B on the Southeast Side has tested positive for COVID-19, according to store officials.

H-E-B said the employee works at the store at 3323 S.E. Military Drive, near Goliad Road. The partner was last in the store on June 11.

Store officials said partners who had contact with the employee have been notified, and the store has been deep cleaned.

“At our stores, we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices, strict sanitation and require the use of masks or facial covering by all our partners and vendors in customer facing and close contact positions,” the company said on Saturday.

H-E-B is asking — but not requiring — customers to wear facial coverings.

