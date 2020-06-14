H-E-B plus! partner in New Braunfels tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – An H-E-B partner in New Braunfels has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release posted on H-E-B’s website.

The partner works at the H-E-B plus! store, located at 2965 IH-35 in north New Braunfels.

Store officials said the employee was last in the store on June 11 and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then.

H-E-B stores will continue enforcing health guidelines, which include social distancing practices, strict sanitization and requiring the use of facial coverings for all of its partners and vendors, H-E-B officials said.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Three VIA Metropolitan Transit employees test positive for COVID-19, officials say