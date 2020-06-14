Three VIA Metropolitan Transit employees test positive for COVID-19, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Three employees with VIA Metropolitan Transit have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home, according to VIA officials.

The company announced the new COVID-19 cases Friday, June 12, on its website.

With the new cases, in total, there are eight VIA operators, three administrative employees, and three maintenance staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19, according to VIA.

Of the total cases, four team members are recovering at home and all others have been cleared to return to work, the company said.

One of the new team members that tested positive for the virus reported their test results Thursday and works in the maintenance department, according to VIA officials. The employee received a temperature check upon arriving for their shift Wednesday, June 10, and was sent home after a fever was detected, the company said.

A second maintenance department employee reported a positive COVID-19 test Friday. That employee’s last day of work was June 7, according to VIA, and they have been in self-quarantine since having close contact with a family member that had the virus.

The third employee worked in VIA’s Procurement Office and also reported their test results Friday, officials said. That employee works at the Myrtle Street Administration Building and has had little to no contact with the public, the company said. The employee last reported for work June 11 and was tested at a local hospital after becoming symptomatic.

VIA officials said all three of the employees’ work areas and other areas they may have visited have been cleaned and disinfected.

The company said it is in the process of notifying other people that may have been in close contact with the employees, including coworkers and others.

