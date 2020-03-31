VIA Metropolitan Transit employee tests positive for COVID-19, company official says

SAN ANTONIO – A VIA Metropolitan Transit employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a VIA representative.

The employee shared the results with the company Saturday and had little to no contact with the public or employees after reporting to work in a badge-accessible only area, the company said in a statement Monday.

The employee works exclusively in the security office at VIA’s Joint Law Enforcement Center Building on North Medina Street. The employee last reported to work March 23 and started experiencing symptoms the next day, but did not go in to work, the company said.

VIA said the employee is currently quarantined at home with minimal to moderate symptoms.

Other employees have been notified and VIA has cleaned and disinfected the employee’s work space.

“We continue to aggressively expanded agency-wide cleaning and safety protocols in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We are taking all recommended precautions to keep our patrons and employees safe as we continue monitoring this situation and developments in our community to determine possible next steps and additional precautions to keep our employees and customers safe,” the company said in a statement.

This is the only known COVID-19 case among VIA employees as of yet.

