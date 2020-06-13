4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Bexar County, 230 new cases confirmed, total count at 4,242

SAN ANTONIO – The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio shows no sign of stopping as the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District on Saturday reported 230 new cases, the highest for a single day, bringing the total number to 4,242.

Metro Health also confirmed four new deaths. The victims were Hispanic males with multiple underlying medical conditions. One man was in his 50s and the three others were in their 70s.

The previous high for a single day was on Thursday, when 192 new cases were reported.

All-time high COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations reported in San Antonio, Bexar County this week

Officials also said the area’s daily positivity rate, which is calculated by the number of positive tests conducted in a day divided by the number of lab tests conducted in a day, has doubled from 5.8% on June 7 to approximately 10-11% Saturday.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with 148 COVID-19 positive patients being treated at area hospitals, officials said. Of those patients, 58 are in the intensive care unit and 26 are on ventilators. Hospital capacity remains in stable condition with 78% of ventilators still available and 26% of hospital beds available.

The recent surge is also occurring across Texas, as the state saw more than 2,000 new cases Saturday, along with another 18 deaths, and had a record number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized for the second day in a row.

Texas again sets record high of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a reminder to residents to practice safe behaviors to contain the spread.

“We must continue to work together to contain the spread of COVID-19. We likely will be battling this pandemic for a long time, and our best defense is vigilance,” Nirenberg said. “If you need to leave your home, practice social distancing, wear a face covering, and wash your hands. If you are in an at-risk population, you should stay home whenever possible.”

Governor Abbott disagrees with Wolff’s request to mandate facial coverings

Nirenberg’s plea comes one day after Gov. Greg Abbott denied a request from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to issue an executive order that would give cities and counties the option to having residents wear face masks mandatory. Abbott said making face masks mandatory would “deprive someone of their liberty” and that it’s about “individual responsibility” when it comes to fighting COVID-19 and containing the spread.