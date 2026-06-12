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San Antonio teen, father to be released from Dilley detention center, US Rep. Castro says

The two were detained for more than three weeks, according to Castro

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

A San Antonio teen and his father will be released from the Dilley detention center on Friday, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, announced in a news release. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teen and his father will be released from the Dilley detention center on Friday, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, announced in a news release.

Castro previously called on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release Alejandro and his father, Jairo, arguing the two are asylum seekers who “did everything the right way.”

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Castro said Alejandro was on his way to a soccer game when ICE officers surrounded his home, detaining him and his father.

“Alejandro missed his last days of 10th grade at Churchill High School and should have never been locked up,” Castro said in a statement Thursday. “Thanks to all who pushed for their release. Keep speaking up, your voice is making a difference!”

Castro said he met with Alejandro and his father on May 26 during an inspection of the detention center. Alejandro told Castro he misses his mother and “was having trouble eating.”

The two were detained for more than three weeks, according to Castro.

KSAT 12 has reached out to ICE for comment.

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