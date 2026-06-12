Pickup Lines: Kristi Waters shares journey from bullied student to beloved San Antonio performer

SAN ANTONIO – Kristi Waters has spent years entertaining audiences across San Antonio, but during her recent appearance on KSAT’s “Pickup Lines,” the popular drag performer shared a deeply personal story of perseverance, self-discovery and survival.

Waters joined host Ernie Zuniga for an emotional conversation that traced her journey from a bullied child in Corpus Christi to one of San Antonio’s most recognizable drag entertainers and LGBTQ+ advocates.

Born and raised in Corpus Christi, Waters described growing up in a deeply Catholic family and attending private school, where she often felt isolated and was bullied for being different.

“I was bullied in elementary and middle school,” Waters said, recalling years of struggling to understand her identity while feeling out of place.

A move to public school during high school proved transformative. Waters said she found acceptance, friendships and confidence after years of feeling excluded.

Her path eventually led her to theater and later to a career in education. Before becoming a full-time performer, Waters taught fifth grade and balanced classroom responsibilities with weekend drag performances.

Waters said she never intended to become a drag performer. What began as a one-time appearance at a talent competition quickly evolved into a successful career. Her stage name, “Kristi Waters,” was inspired by her hometown of Corpus Christi and its coastal roots.

After years of juggling teaching and performing, Waters made the difficult decision to leave education and pursue entertainment full time. Despite giving up the stability and benefits of a teaching career, she said she has never regretted the decision.

In 2025, Waters faced one of her greatest challenges when doctors diagnosed her with Stage 3 cancer. She continued working while privately battling the disease before eventually stepping away to undergo treatment. With support from family, friends and the community she helped build, Waters completed treatment and is now in remission.

Reflecting on Pride Month and San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community, Waters praised the city for its welcoming spirit and acceptance.

For anyone struggling with their identity, Waters offered simple but heartfelt advice.

“Don’t be scared to come out,” she said. “There’s always someone there to talk to.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Kristi Waters in the video player above.

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Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.