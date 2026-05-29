Pickup Lines: South Side roots, fifth-time charm led Visit San Antonio CEO to tourism career

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features Visit San Antonio CEO Mario Bass, who reflected on his South Side upbringing, decades-long hospitality career and vision for the city’s tourism future.

During a conversation with KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga, Bass shared memories of growing up in a close-knit family surrounded by weekend barbecues and Sunday morning barbacoa.

A childhood family vacation to the Texas coast first sparked Bass’ interest in hospitality after watching hotel employees interact with guests.

Bass began his career while attending St. Philip’s College and was rejected four times before finally landing a front desk job at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter in 1996.

He later transitioned into sales, where he said learning to handle rejection became key to his success.

After a 23-year career with Marriott International, Bass joined Visit San Antonio in 2017 and will mark one year as CEO on June 1.

Bass said he is optimistic about San Antonio’s future, citing projects such as the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district, convention center expansion and airport growth.

He noted that tourism remains one of the city’s top economic drivers, bringing roughly 39 million visitors to San Antonio each year.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Mario Bass in the video player above.

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Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.