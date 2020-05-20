South Side H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19

A McCreless Market H-E-B Plus employee has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed on the store’s website.

The employee was last in the store on May 5, according to the news release H-E-B released on Tuesday. The store is located at 4100 South New Braunfels in San Antonio.

“All directly affected partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then,” according to the news release.

H-E-B continues to have social distancing guidelines in place, asking customers to wear face masks and stay six feet from each other while they shop.

For those concerned about going inside the store, the location has curbside delivery and pickup options available.