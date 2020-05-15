New Braunfels H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19, store website says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A New Braunfels H-E-B employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the store’s website.

The employee, who worked at the location at 651 South Walnut, was last in the store on May 5, the website said.

An H-E-B spokesperson released the following statement:

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected. Through early preparation, continuous guidance, strong sanitation and proper social distancing efforts, we are strongly focused on the health and safety of our Partners and are grateful that Texas has experienced fewer cases than the national average. We must all work to slow the spread. At impacted locations, all directly affected Partners are notified and provided medical advice, each location is deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times. Customers can visit their store’s website to see when an affected Partner last worked in their store. Our primary focus is keeping our Partners and customers safe.”

For more coronavirus coverage from KSAT, click here.