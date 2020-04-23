2-hour delivery now available from every H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is now offering express delivery of grocery essentials via Favor from every H-E-B and Central market, according to a news release.

Consumers can have groceries delivered to their doorstep in two hours or less. No membership fees or minimum order required.

The service includes a $10 tip for the Favor Runner who personally shops for and delivers the items.

Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio with ‘SA Food 2 Go’

Express delivery is available daily from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and allows consumers to choose up to 25 items from a select list.

Dairy, meat, produce, beer and wine and more will all be available, according to the release.

“This new service is another way H-E-B and Favor are working together to respond to unprecedented demand during this crisis to get Texans the essentials they need, when they need them,” said H-E-B Chief Digital Officer and Favor CEO Jag Bath.

Delivery fees are being lowered to $4.98, regularly $9.95, for a limited time. However, the release didn’t clarify how long the fee will be discounted.

Tips to safely handle take-out orders and food deliveries

“We continue increasing H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery availability for customers who want to place orders in advance for same day, next day or later," Bath said.

H-E-B also has a Senior Support Line, in partnership with Favor, designed to offer a safer solution for people ages 60 and over.

To continue making this service affordable to seniors, H-E-B and Favor are waiving all delivery service fees for the Senior Support Program through the end of May, and orders will only require a $10 Runner tip, according to the release.

H-E-B announces ‘Senior Support Line,’ a new delivery program for vulnerable shoppers

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: