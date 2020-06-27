H-E-B limits toilet paper, paper towels as COVID-19 cases rise in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has placed purchasing limits on toilet paper and paper towels again, as more COVID-19 cases arise in San Antonio.

The city has seen a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the course of the last two weeks. Bexar County has 8,857 cases to date and the death toll resides at 105.

According to H-E-B’s website, each customer is limited to two bath tissue multipacks, two bath tissue singles, and two rolls of paper towels.

The grocery chain announced last month they were limiting brisket purchases to one per customer as well. However, that limit now allows two brisket products per customer, according to H-E-B’s website.

The full list of H-E-B’s product limits are listed below:

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

Bath Tissue Multipack – Limit 2

Bath tissue singles – Limit 2

Paper towels – Limit 2

Acetaminophen – Limit 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – Limit 2

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – Limit 2

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – Limit 2

Hand sanitizer – Limit 10

Hand soap – Limit 4

Hydrogen peroxide – Limit 2

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – Limit 2

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – Limit 2

The following product limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the Border Region :

Baby wipes – Limit 2

Eggs, less than 30 count – Limit 4

Eggs, 30 count or greater – Limit 2

