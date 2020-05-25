H-E-B limits brisket purchases to one per customer at Texas stores

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has updated the purchase limits on meat products for customers as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The product limits vary at select stores and are an effort to "protect the supply chain and make sure our customers can find the items they need,” H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield previously told KSAT.

H-E-B stores in the San Antonio area, Central Texas, Gulf Coast, Border region, and certain West and North Texas towns are now limiting customers to one brisket per purchase.

The grocery chain previously announced they are limiting consumers to five packages total of fresh beef, ground beef and fresh ground patties, according to H-E-B’s website. Customers are not allowed to buy five of each meat product.

Chicken, pork and turkey have been removed from the list of purchase limits.

H-E-B stores in the Houston area will need to abide by the following purchase limits:

Ground beef and fresh ground beef patties – Limit 2 packages

Brisket – Limit 1

Other items that are not food-related but are limited for all H-E-B customers are listed below:

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2

Baby wipes – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Liquid bleach – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 6 items

Hand soap – 4 items

Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Masks – 2 items

Central Market stores are not included in these limits, according to H-E-B officials. For more information on limits at Central Market stores, click here.

For more information on the latest product limits, click here.