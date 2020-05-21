H-E-B extending $2 pay increase for hourly employees through June 21

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is extending its Texas Proud Pay program that gives hourly pay increases as the grocery chain continues to meet consumer demands during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, which was announced in mid-March, has been extended through June 21, the grocery chain said on Twitter. H-E-B has previously extended the program.

The Texas Proud Pay program is for hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation partners.

H-E-B will extend Texas Proud Pay through 6/21 & make additional investments in our Partners. We also will accelerate merit increases for store and supply chain hourly Partners beginning 6/22 & continue to invest in long-term pay for Partners across H-E-B. https://t.co/TQejjXCvIT pic.twitter.com/gRdoyFxeSA — H-E-B Newsroom (@HEBNewsroom) May 21, 2020

San Antonio seniors surprised with $100 bill during food giveaway

Beginning June 22, the San Antonio-based chain will accelerate merit increases for hourly store and supply chain employees.

The $2 pay increase recognizes employees’ hard work during the pandemic, H-E-B writes.

“Throughout the coronavirus crisis, H-E-B Partners have demonstrated our collective commitment to take care of Texans," H-E-B states online. "We are deeply proud of our more than 120,000 H-E-B Partners and commend them for their hard work and heartfelt service and compassion throughout this crisis, each and every day.”