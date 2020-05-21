91ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

H-E-B extending $2 pay increase for hourly employees through June 21

Texas Proud Pay is for hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse, transportation workers

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: HEB, coronavirus, consumer, San Antonio, Texas, grocery stores
H-E-B partners
H-E-B partners (H-E-B)

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is extending its Texas Proud Pay program that gives hourly pay increases as the grocery chain continues to meet consumer demands during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, which was announced in mid-March, has been extended through June 21, the grocery chain said on Twitter. H-E-B has previously extended the program.

The Texas Proud Pay program is for hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation partners.

San Antonio seniors surprised with $100 bill during food giveaway

Beginning June 22, the San Antonio-based chain will accelerate merit increases for hourly store and supply chain employees.

The $2 pay increase recognizes employees’ hard work during the pandemic, H-E-B writes.

“Throughout the coronavirus crisis, H-E-B Partners have demonstrated our collective commitment to take care of Texans," H-E-B states online. "We are deeply proud of our more than 120,000 H-E-B Partners and commend them for their hard work and heartfelt service and compassion throughout this crisis, each and every day.”

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: