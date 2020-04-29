H-E-B extending $2 pay increase for hourly employees through May 24

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is extending it’s Proud Pay Program a second time for all hourly store, manufacturing and warehouse employees as well as transportation partners in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The $2 pay increase, recognition of employees’ hard work during the pandemic, was originally effective March 16 through April 12.

An announcement from the grocery retailer on April 2 extended the program through May 10.

H-E-B announced the second pay program extension Wednesday on Twitter.

As another update, we are proud to extend our Texas Proud Pay for our hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation Partners through Sunday, May 24th as we continue to serve our communities in need. Thank you, Partners, for everything you do! https://t.co/kKhk1Cx7gu — H-E-B (@HEB) April 29, 2020

Consumers have been rushing to H-E-B and clearing shelves during the pandemic despite H-E-B officials’ multiple assurances that there is no need to panic-buy items.

H-E-B officials shared video of a fully-stocked warehouse in March and reassured the public that store shelves are restocked daily.

The grocery chain recently removed purchase limits on food and toilet paper but there are still limits on several non-food items. View the full list here.

“H-E-B Partners come together during times of crisis to take care of each other and our Customers. This is the Spirit of H-E-B,” a post on the Texas grocer’s Facebook page reads in part. “Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners.”

Nearly 1,300 trucks continuously supply H-E-B stores daily.

H-E-B also announced a Senior Support Line in recent weeks, a new delivery program to support older customers.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

