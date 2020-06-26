405 new COVID-19 cases reported in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video of the daily briefing.

The novel coronavirus surge in San Antonio continued Friday, as officials announced 405 new COVID-19 cases during the nightly briefing.

The additional cases brings Bexar County’s tally to 8,857 cases. One new death was reported, and the death toll is now at 105.

Hospital capacity is still posing a concern for city and health officials, as 71 more COVID-19 patients were admitted. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said 699 patients are hospitalized. Of those patients, 221 are in the intensive care unit and 117 are on a ventilator. Nearly 66% of ventilators are available, while 26% of staffed beds remain available.

Statewide, Gov. Greg Abbott began to roll back some of his current reopening guidelines on Friday.

The governor issued a new executive order that states bars and similar establishments whose receipts consist of 51% or more of alcohol sales must close by noon on Friday. However, they can still stay open for delivery and takeout.

It’s unclear when the establishments can reopen.

Also, starting on Monday, area restaurants will have to limit their capacity from 75% back to 50%, under the governor’s order.

