Gov. Greg Abbott says bars must close by noon, restaurants to scale back capacity

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday took a tougher stance on curbing the coronavirus pandemic by further scaling back reopenings.

A new executive order issued on Friday states that bars and similar establishments whose receipts consist of 51% or more of alcohol sales must close by noon, but they can remain open for delivery and takeout.

Restaurant dining spaces must operate at a 50% capacity — a decrease from 75%.

Also under the new orders, rafting and tubing businesses must close and outdoor gatherings of 100 or more must be approved by local governments.

Friday’s order was issued as Texas — specifically major cities — continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Abbott temporarily paused additional plans to reopen Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott pauses additional reopening phases due to surge in COVID-19 in Texas

Abbott previously stated the deciding factor in scaling back operations depended on hospitalization and positivity rate, which has now surpassed 10%.

“As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a news release. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars. The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

“We want this to be as limited in duration as possible. However, we can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part. Every Texan has a responsibility to themselves and their loved ones to wear a mask, wash their hands, stay six feet apart from others in public, and stay home if they can. I know that our collective action can lead to a reduction in the spread of COVID-19 because we have done it before, and we will do it again.”

San Antonio on Thursday recorded the largest daily increase in cases. The 638 new COVID-19 cases in Bexar County brings the area’s tally to 8,452 cases.