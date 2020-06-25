San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg wants more local control as COVID-19 cases surge

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg provided an update Wednesday night on the city’s response to rising COVID-19 cases.

Nirenberg said he and other Texas mayors believe they need more local control in order to flatten the curve.

“Unfortunately, with the state’s blanket orders, they’re really handcuffing local communities from making quick decisions and taking local action to limit the spread in particular hotspots,” Nirenberg said.

After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed local governments to limit outdoor gatherings, San Antonio issued an emergency declaration that prohibits groups of 100 or more people.

San Antonio recorded a total of 7,814 COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths on Wednesday.

Statewide, Texas saw its second consecutive day of more than 5,000 new cases.

