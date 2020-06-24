Outdoor gatherings of more than 100 prohibited in San Antonio due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Wednesday signed a second addendum to his eighth Emergency Health Declaration prohibiting outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people.

The city’s addendum is consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation Tuesday that amends Executive Order GA-26.

Texas mayors, county judge can impose restrictions on large outdoor gatherings

With the rise of COVID-19 cases in Texas, Abbott expanded the ability of mayors and county judges to impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings estimated to be in excess of 100 people.

San Antonio ranks third for major cities with fastest growing COVID-19 cases, report finds

“The virus has gained a foothold in our community as the state continues to open,” Nirenberg said. “We need to act aggressively to regain control and slow its spread with every tool available.”

San Antonio has recently experienced a notable rise in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, a significant increase in the number of patients hospitalized, in the ICU, or on ventilators due to COVID-19 complications necessitating the need to limit large gatherings of people to slow the spread of cases.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is expected to enact a similar ban Thursday.

There are exceptions to the ban. You can find a list of them in the document below: