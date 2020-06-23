Texas mayors, county judge can impose restrictions on large outdoor gatherings, Gov. Abbott says

AUSTIN, Texas – As COVID-19 cases rise in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has expanded the authority of mayors and county judges to impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people. Previously, the restrictions applied to outdoor gatherings of over 500 people.

Abbott has also directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to enact emergency rules that provide strict health and safety standards and procedures related to COVID-19 for child care centers in Texas.

These two actions are based on data showing an increase in COVID-19 transmission stemming from large gatherings and child care centers.

Texas hits 5,000 new virus cases in one day for first time, Abbott says

They also come the same day that Abbott announced that Texas recorded 5,000 coronavirus cases in one day, the largest ever.

“These are just some of the steps Texas will take to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Abbott said. “Today’s proclamation and emergency rules will aid in that effort in two key ways: allowing restrictions on large gatherings where COVID-19 is easily spread and implementing a statewide standard of infection control for child care centers. However, as we face this challenge, there is no substitute for personal responsibility. I urge all Texans to do everything in their power to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus by wearing a face mask, washing their hands often, and staying six-feet apart from others.”

You can read Abbott’s updated proclamation below: