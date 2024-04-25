AMBER Alert: SAPD searching for 2-month-old abducted boy believed to be in danger

Caleb Gomez was last seen on April 11 at 10:22 p.m. at 337 Breesport Street

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 2-month-old abducted child believed to be in danger, according to an AMBER Alert.

Caleb Gomez was last seen on April 11 at 10:22 p.m. at 337 Breesport Street in north San Antonio.

Caleb is 1 foot tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Marisa Pena, 42, and Eddie Gomez, 51, are suspected of abducting the child. They’re believed to be in a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with California license plate number 8J.

Pena is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Gomez is 5 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Caleb is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, according to police. Call SAPD at 210-207-7660 if you have any information.