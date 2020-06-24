San Antonio ranks third for major cities with fastest growing COVID-19 cases, report finds

SAN ANTONIO – A report tracking spikes in COVID-19 cases in major cities lays out startling results for San Antonio and New Braunfels.

According to a tweet from CNBC reporter Meg Tirrell, San Antonio and New Braunfels ranked third among cities with the fastest growth in coronavirus cases. Austin ranked at No. 5, according to the Tweet shared on Tuesday evening.

The report, sourced by Evercore ISI, states that the San Antonio metro area has recorded 7,936 cases, and the doubling time is now 11 days. Evercore ISI based its report on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.

The Austin and Round Rock metro area recorded 9,921 cases. The Houston and Dallas metro areas also made the list, at No. 8 and No. 16, respectively.

Cities with fastest #COVID19 case growth in past week:

1. Phoenix

2. Tampa

3. San Antonio

4. Orlando

5. Austin



Largest slowdowns:

1. Bridgeport

2. Indianapolis

3. Detroit

4. Hartford

5. New Haven



(Via Evercore ISI)

No Texas metropolitan areas made the list of cities with the biggest decreases in COVID-19 cases.

San Antonio hit a grim milestone Tuesday, when Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 100 deaths due to COVID-19. He reported 7,467 total COVID-19 cases, a rise in 311 new cases from Monday.

Also on Tuesday, Texas surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time.