COVID-19 death toll passes grim milestone in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, 311 new COVID-19 were added to Bexar County’s tally, the total number to 7,467.

Three new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 100. All three patients who died were in their 70s, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

San Antonio’s increase mirrors an alarming trend seen across Texas. On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state confirmed 5,000 new cases, the most ever recorded in a single day.

Hospitalization numbers continued to rise on Tuesday. Nirenberg said 518 patients were hospitalized, up from 446 on Monday. Of those patients, 146 are in the intensive care unit and 79 are on a ventilator.

“It’s the most significant increase we’ve had in one day in terms of ventilators,” Nirenberg said.

Bexar County officials have tried to slow the spread of infection by mandating businesses to require customers and employees to wear face masks. That order went into effect on Monday.

Statewide, Abbott amended his order to allow county judges and mayors to bar outdoor gatherings of 100 people. Previously, local governments could only ban gatherings of 500 people or more. Bexar County officials said they plan to tighten the restriction on gatherings as allowed by Abbott’s amended order.

During a live interview on KSAT 12 News on Monday, Abbott warned that “stiffer measures will be required” if the surge continues unabated.

