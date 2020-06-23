Coronavirus cases on the rise in Comal County

As COVID-19 cases surge across Texas, Comal County has seen an increase in cases amongst its residents.

On Tuesday, Comal County confirmed 52 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional probable cases. The increase brings the total to 419 cases, according to a news release. The increase is the highest the county has seen since the pandemic began, county officials confirmed.

The county also confirmed 25 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 191. More than 200 cases remain active.

While the new cases came from residents ranging in age from under 18 to 80, county officials said “a plurality of cases is residents in their 20s.”

Comal County’s positivity rate is now 8.21%, according to the news release, the highest rate recorded in the county since April 14.

On Monday, The Comal County Office of Public Health closed after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Though the exposure to the public is believed to be minimal, all appointments for services, like immunizations, have been canceled.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s hotline at 830-221-1120 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.