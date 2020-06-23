FDA warns against using these 9 hand sanitizers due to potential toxic substance

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to use certain hand sanitizer products due to the potential presence of methanol.

Samples of hand sanitizers manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de DV in Mexico were found to contain methanol which is toxic when ingested or absorbed through the skin, according to the FDA.

Methanol is used in fuel, solvents and antifreeze and is poisonous to humans.

The list of products that may contain methanol are:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

A press release from the FDA states that officials contacted Eskbiochem on Wednesday and recommended the company remove its hand sanitizer products from market shelves due the risk of methanol poisoning.

According to the release the products were still on shelves as of Friday.

“Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” according to the press release.

FDA officials said they were not aware of any reports of “adverse events” associated with the listed hand sanitizer products.

The recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol.