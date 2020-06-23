Canyon Lake recreation areas temporarily close on weekends, holidays due to COVID-19, officials say

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Large crowds at recreational areas around Canyon Lake have caused safety and environmental impact concerns, officials said Tuesday.

Due to those concerns, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Canyon Lake will temporarily close recreational areas on Saturdays, Sundays and major holidays, according to a press release.

“In recent weeks, large crowds have been gathering in and around Overlook Park and the Guadalupe Trail. The size of the crowds have caused concern for public safety and negative impacts to the environment,” said Canyon Lake manager Javier Pérez.

Crowds have left large amounts of garbage and other debris, vegetation in the area has been damaged due to vehicles being parked off roads and designated parking lots, and a fence near the Guadalupe parking lot has been vandalized several times, according to the lake manager.

“In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, USACE urged customers to follow social distancing and other CDC guidelines as parks were reopened in May. The recent crowds at Overlook Park and the Guadalupe Trail have not been in compliance with those COVID-19 CDC guidelines,” Perez said.

More closures could be necessary to ensure the safety and health of the recreating public and to protect the natural resources, according to the press release.

The parking lot that provides access to the ADA fishing pier will remain open. Anyone looking for additional information is asked to call the Canyon Lake Office at 830-964-3341.

Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines, practice leave-no-trace, use designated trash cans and always wear a life jacket when boating.

Officials did not say when regular hours would resume.