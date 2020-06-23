Hospitals in San Antonio implement no visitor policy amid spike in COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – Hospital systems in the San Antonio area are tightening up restrictions on visitors as Bexar County continues to record high rates of COVID-19.

Methodist Healthcare, Baptist Health System and University Health System announced this week that they will implement a no visitor policy at hospitals.

Visitor access has been tightened with the exception of those deemed necessary to a patient’s care.

Officials warn of overwhelmed hospital system if COVID-19 trends continue

All visitors will be subjected to screenings for fever, respiratory symptoms and exposure to the virus.

Hospitals had initially implemented the restrictions at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and had loosened the rules since then. They reintroduced no-visitor policies this week due to a surge in cases that Bexar County is experiencing.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an increase in 274 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 7,156. City officials also reported that 446 patients are hospitalized, 124 are in the intensive care unit and 60 are on ventilators.

At University, visitors deemed necessary include:

Up to two parents or guardians for a patient in pediatric care or NICU.

One visitor for a patient in labor, delivery and postpartum care.

One visitor for a patient with disabilities or impairments, warranting assistance.

One visitor/driver for a patient in outpatient surgery.

Two visitors for critically ill patients who may be at the end of life.

A visitor who is on military deployment (a military ID will be required).

Visitors must be at least 14 years of age.

At Baptist, visitors deemed necessary include:

Up to two parents or guardians for a patient in pediatric care or NICU.

One visitor for a patient in labor, delivery and postpartum care.

One visitor for a patient with disabilities.

One visitor for a patient who may be at the end of life.

A visitor who is on military deployment (a military ID will be required).

Visitors must be at least 16 years of age. Visiting hours are from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

At Methodist, visitors deemed necessary include:

One visitor for procedural or elective surgery patients throughout the duration of the procedure and discharge process. The visitor will be asked to leave if the patient is admitted.

One visitor for a patient in the emergency department throughout the duration of the procedure and discharge process. The visitor will be asked to leave if the patient is admitted.

A visitor for a patient at the end of life.

A visitor for a patient who meets the criteria for a vulnerable population.

If a patient needs family presence for the sake of their well-being.

A visitor who is on military deployment (a military ID will be required).

A visitor to a laboring mother.

A visitor to a patient is pediatric or in the NICU.

All visitors at Methodist hospitals must adhere to the mask policy.

