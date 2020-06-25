Bexar County Judge issues new order limiting outdoor gatherings to 100

BEXAR COUNTY, TX – Bexar County Judge Nelson W. Wolff issued Executive Order NW-11 on Thursday prohibiting outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more.

The order matches one issued by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Wednesday.

The orders were issued following Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation Tuesday that amends Executive Order GA-26 and allowed for local jurisdictions to put limits on outdoor gatherings of more than 100.

The rest of Wolff’s newest order is in line with the previous one that declared a public health emergency, required businesses to have a health and safety policy requiring employees and visitors to wear face coverings and urged citizens to wear face coverings in public.

On Wednesday, county officials announced 347 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the current total to 7,814. Officials said that roughly 60% of those cases are still active.

The order states the following:

Outdoor Gatherings Prohibited. Outdoor gatherings estimated to be in excess of 100 people are prohibited. Exceptions for this prohibition include: 1) Any services listed y the U>S> Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in its Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce; 2) Religious services; 3) Local Government operations; 4) Child-care services; 5) Youth camps; 6) Recreational sports programs for youths and adults; 7) Professional, collegiate, or similar sporting events; 8) Swimming Pools; 9) Water parks; 10) Museums and libraries; 11) Zoos, aquariums, natural caverns, and similar facilities; 12) Rodeos and equestrian events; and 13) Amusement parks and carnivals, as described in executive order GA-26.

