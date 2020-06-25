Gov. Abbott suspends elective surgeries in Bexar County

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday issued an executive order to suspend all elective surgeries in Bexar County along with three other counties in the state, a press release said.

The executive order suspends elective surgeries in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties and was done to ensure hospital bed availability for COVID-19 patients as the state faces an increase in coronavirus cases.

347 COVID-19 cases added in San Antonio, Bexar County

The press release said under the order, all hospitals in the four counties “must postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary.”

Surgeries that can continue according to the order have to correct a serious medical condition or preserve the life of a patient who otherwise would be at risk for serious medical consequences or death as determined by the patient’s physician, the release states.

Abbott also has the potential to add or subtract from the list of counties included in the order to address surges in hospitalizations that may arise in other parts of the state.

“As Texas faces a rise in COVID-19 cases, we are focused on both slowing the spread of this virus and maintaining sufficient hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients,” said Abbott. “These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients. As we work to contain this virus, I urge all Texans to do their part to help contain the spread by washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing.”

Also Read: