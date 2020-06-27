San Antonio leaders elect interim Metro Health director after previous director’s resignation

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio leaders have delegated an interim Metro Health director for the time being after Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick resigned.

Emerick’s resignation was announced Friday morning by city officials and came just five months after she accepted the job.

According to a spokesperson for Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Dr. Colleen Bridger, assistant city manager, will take over as the interim Metro Health director until someone else is hired into the position.

Dr. Bridger was set to depart from her position in July; however, city officials said she has agreed to put off her resignation indefinitely until someone else secures the director position.

“I have full confidence in Dr. Bridger and the Metro Health team in its ongoing management of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said City Manager Erik Walsh.

In her resignation letter, Emerick said she hoped her position would be filled with a person of color. She said the Black Lives Matter movement has led her to reflect on equity.

“The residents of this community and the Metro Health workforce deserve a leader who can effectively relate to their personal experiences and who can be trusted to deconstruct systemic racism experienced by so many people of color every day,” Emerick said in her resignation letter.

Dr. Bridger will continue serving as the assistant city manager and will oversee her current departments: Parks and Recreation, Human Services and the Office of Equity.

Read also:

Metro Health director resigns as COVID-19 cases surge in San Antonio

Metro Health Director wants person of color to replace her, per resignation letter