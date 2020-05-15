San Antonio Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger to resign

SAN ANTONIO – Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger plans to resign from the City of San Antonio to launch a private consulting business in San Antonio.

“I’m not leaving until July 17th so that I can work on the City’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, which will launch in early summer,” said Dr. Bridger. “It is a tremendous honor to do this job, but I’m ready for a professional change. I have greatly appreciated the opportunity to apply a public health lens to many of the broader issues we’re facing as a community. That will continue to be my focus going forward.”

According to her biography on the city’s website, Bridger oversees the Metropolitan Health District, Parks and Recreation, Office of Equity and Department of Human Services. Previously, she was named director of the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District in March 2017.

San Antonio official explains rationale behind what it releases to public during COVID-19 pandemic

“Colleen is a valued member of our executive team, and she has shown extraordinary leadership during this public health crisis,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “While I am sorry to see her go, I fully support her and her decision to pursue other exciting opportunities. For now, though, she remains a critical part of the City’s efforts, and her job responsibilities will not change.”

Prior to joining Metro Health, Bridger was director of the Stokes County, Gaston County and Orange County health departments in North Carolina.