Metro Health director resigns as COVID-19 cases surge in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The woman charged with overseeing the city’s health strategy, Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick has resigned just five months after taking the job.

Emerick resigned Thursday night as city and county leaders work on a strategy to contain and flatten the recent surge of COVID-19.

City Manager Erik Walsh released the following statement about Emerick’s resignation:

”Last night, I received a letter of resignation from Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick. Clearly, the timing is not good, but we wish her well in her future endeavors. The COVID-19 emergency has revealed the depth of talent that exists within our health department, which will continue to lead the public health response. Dr. Bridger and I will work with my team to develop a plan going forward.”

Emerick expressed frustration during the city briefing Tuesday night over the backlogs in COVID-19 testing and results.

“It shouldn’t be this way. I’m angry, I’m tired and it shouldn’t be this way,” she said.

Emerick is the second high-ranking San Antonio official to step down amid the pandemic. In May, Assistant City Manger Dr. Colleen Bridger also announced plans to resign on July 17.

Before she was assistant city manager, Bridger oversaw Metro Health since March 2017.

*This is a developing story, check back for more details.