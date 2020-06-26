San Antonio residents ready to report businesses not complying with new face mask rule

San Antonio – The City of San Antonio said over 300 calls have come in, reporting businesses that are not complying with the face mask order since it took effect on Monday.

Michael Shannon, the development services director, said the city has a team of about a dozen staff members that answer those complaints as soon as they are received. So far, he said no citations have been issued. The goal is to get voluntary compliance, and to educate business owners.

“We still have communication with that business owner or the business manager, just to let them know that we had a call come in,” he said. “If it’s not valid, we’ll still use that opportunity to just answer any questions they may have or just educate them on the proper protocols that we’re seeing.”

A citation could cost up to $1,000 per violation.

Randy Stokes, owner of Barn Door and Meat Market, said the hardest part about the new order has been training staff on how to enforce it.

“I said, ‘It’s only hard the first time you remind somebody to keep their mask on to go to the bathroom,‘” Stokes said.

For the most part, he said most customers have helped them stay in compliance. A couple decided to walk out, but they were expecting it to happen, he said. Stokes thinks it’s just a matter of time until customers get used to it.

“I think after about 10 days, people will get used to wearing their mask very religiously. Then it’ll become habit,” he said.

Since March, 67 citations have been issued by the city related to the enforcement of the public health emergency declaration.

To report a violation, call the San Antonio police’s non-emergency line at 210-207-SAPD.

