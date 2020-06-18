Bexar County to distribute 1 million face masks to local businesses

Bexar County, TX – Bexar County announced Thursday, in an effort to comply with a new executive order, it will distribute one million masks to local businesses to help combat a second wave of COVID-19.

All commercial entities in Bexar County providing goods or services to the public are eligible to receive the mask donations. Each business will receive 100 masks and they will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, according to county officials.

The masks will only be made available to businesses who have pre-registered before the event. They will receive a confirmation email once they have successfully registered.

Masks are available to all small businesses within the county, including the City of San Antonio and suburban cities. Businesses can complete the online registration form here.

Online registration for the masks begins at 9 a.m., June 19, 2020.

Masks will be distributed June 24 at the Freeman Coliseum and June 27 at the BiblioTech South location. Business owners will need to bring their confirmation email.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said the mask distribution is an effort to both safely reopen local businesses and to limit community spread of COVID-19.

“No business should have to turn away a customer for not having a facial covering,” Wolff said in a press release. “Distributing these masks will not only help to prevent community spread COVID-19 cases, but will alleviate some of the pressures our business community faces while trying to reopen safely and caring for their staff members.”