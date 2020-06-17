New Bexar County executive order mandates face coverings at all businesses when social distancing is not possible

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced a new executive order Wednesday following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The new order mandates that “all commercial entities providing goods and services” must implement a health and safety policy within five days. The policy “must require, at a minimum, that all employees or visitors ... wear face coverings when in an area or performing an activity which will necessarily involved close contact,” according to the new order.

Businesses who fail to follow the order can be fined by $1,000. However, individuals cannot be fined for not wearing a face mask. The order is in effect until June 30.

“The action I’m taking today may be pushing the legal bounds a little bit but our attorneys believe they can defend this order in court,” Wolff said.

The new order comes amid a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Antonio.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott chastised county judges who asked him for the authority to mandate face coverings. He mentioned that county judges can implement fines for other strategies, like stricter enforcement on large gatherings.

“The governor made a statement that opened a door a little bit,” Wolff said.

Wolff said he has contacted Abbott’s staff, but did not hear back from them.

While businesses who fail to follow the order will face a fine facing up to $1,000, Nirenberg praised most of the businesses who have been taking mitigations efforts seriously.

“Many business, thousands of them, have already signed the Greater SA pledge,” Nirenberg said. “I want to thank community for all the work we’ve done together to keep San Antonio a safe place but let’s all be clear. This virus is out there. We’re not done with it and it’s not done with us.”

Businesses have until Monday to post their health and safety policy, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said.

