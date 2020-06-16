A timeline on the ever-changing guidelines on face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – To wear a mask or not wear a mask, that is the question.

At least it is for many in San Antonio and around the state of Texas as rules regarding face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic have changed multiple times in recent months.

If you’ve had a hard time keeping up, it’s understandable.

Here’s a timeline for face-covering rules in San Antonio, Bexar County and Texas:

The debate over face coverings isn’t exclusive to the Lone Star State. There has been mixed messaging over masks since the new coronavirus first reached the United States.

In February and March, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization said the general public should not wear masks. In part, the messaging was designed to keep people from hoarding medical masks that were desperately needed for health care workers. But, there was also confusion about whether masks could prevent the spread of the virus.

In late February, the U.S. Surgeon General told people in a Twitter post not to buy masks and said masks weren’t an effective way to prevent getting the new coronavirus.

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!



They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

By early April, health and government officials seemed to be on the same page for a bit, recommending that people wear cloth coverings over their face and mouth -- not necessarily because it was an effective way to protect the wearer from getting COVID-19, but because the wearer could have the virus without knowing it yet, and wearing a mask could protect other people.

That’s when San Antonio and Bexar County leaders first recommended face coverings and then mandated them, until Texas Governor Greg Abbott said mask mandates weren’t allowed.

Since then, the masks have come off for many along with the proverbial gloves when it comes to the subject. Masks have become a political hotbutton issue with some invoking Abbott’s name.

Abbott though is urging people to wear them not because they’re required to do so but because it’s the Texan and neighborly thing to do, according to his PSA campaign with celebrities and sports stars.

And the U.S. surgeon general is now telling people that masks not only help stop the virus from spreading but they are the key to increasing freedom during the pandemic.

Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out.



Face coverings ➡️ less asymptomatic viral spread ➡️ more places open, and sooner!



Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering! pic.twitter.com/3A4fW2qmN8 — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 14, 2020

