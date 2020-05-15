Video: Argument over face mask erupts into confrontation at 99 cent store in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – EDITOR’S NOTE: Video above contains graphic language.

A heated discussion over face masks led to a tussle earlier this week at a San Antonio store.

The incident, which was caught on camera and has since received 65,000 views on Facebook, shows customers arguing with a man Wednesday afternoon at a 99 Cents Only Store in the 2900 block of OId Thousand Oaks.

In the video, one man appears to ask a customer to leave because he does not have a face covering on.

“I don’t care,” the customer replies, then goes on to reference Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that people cannot be fined for not wearing face coverings.

Group angry over anti-hate resolution, Cenotaph removal creates ruckus at City Council meeting

The customer appears to charge at other customers who are recording the incident on their cell phone at the front of the store. He appears to knock a man’s phone from his hands before a scuffle ensues. The video stops when he begins talking to the woman recording the video.

“I’m going to f*** your phones up,” he says moments before the video cuts off.

San Antonio police confirmed to KSAT.com that officers were dispatched to the store around 2:45 p.m. for a report of an assault in progress. A report with more information regarding the incident was not available from SAPD.

No arrest was made, according to SAPD.

The video shared on Facebook went viral as face masks have become a debatable topic amid the coronavirus crisis.

Which stores require face masks to be worn in San Antonio?

As Texas starts to reopen, Abbott said in late April that “no jurisdiction can impose any type of penalty or fine” to those not wearing a mask.

In San Antonio, face coverings are required for people 10 and older, although there will be no civil or criminal penalty, which falls in line with Abbott’s orders.

While fines are not imposed, private stores are allowed to ask customers to leave if they’re not wearing a mask.

Explained: How Abbott plans to reopen Texas and differences from San Antonio, Bexar County orders

Read more of KSAT.com’s coronavirus coverage here.